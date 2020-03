Tourism campaign launch

(From left) Destination Country and Outback NSW chair Clyde Thomson, Central Darling Shire’s Margot Muscat and General Manager Greg Hill, Destination Country and Outback NSW General Manager Lucy White and Destination NSW General Manager Jan Hutton at the launch. PICTURE: Emily McInerney (From left) Destination Country and Outback NSW chair Clyde Thomson, Central Darling Shire’s Margot Muscat and General Manager Greg Hill, Destination Country and Outback NSW General Manager Lucy White and Destination NSW General Manager Jan Hutton at the launch. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The Destination NSW team was in the city this week to launch the ‘It’s Out There’ campaign about Broken Hill and the Central Darling Shire.

They met with industry operators, Broken Hill City Council and Central Darling Shire Council members to show the development of the campaign.

General Manager of Destination NSW Jan Hutton said they had data that showed a decline in travel to the region, and it helped them understand the challenges they needed to overcome.

