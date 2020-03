Side-hustler Emma onto a good thing

By Annette Northey

Emma Fenton works full-time for the Outback Mobile Resource Unit, but has joined the ranks of many other young entrepreneurs and created her own ‘side-hustle’.

Side-hustles, anything you do to make money outside of your main job, are increasing in popularity in Australia, especially with the younger generation, and Broken Hill is no different.

Emma said she started making jewellery for herself initially.

