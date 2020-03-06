Woman of the year

Mia Degoumois of Packsaddle is the 2020 Barwon Local Woman of the Year.

The award is presented as part of the annual Women of the Year Awards. These annual awards recognise and celebrate the outstanding contribution made by women across NSW to industry, communities and society.

“Mia is the centre of the Packsaddle community; she wears so many hats in the community that I am likely to leave off one or two,” said Barwon MP Roy Butler, who is pictured with Mia along with Packsaddle Roadhouse regulars.

