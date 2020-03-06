Book us in, Minister

By Craig Brealey

The NSW Government is being pressed to hold meetings about the future of the Darling River and Menindee Lakes locally, not hundreds of kilometres from the river itself.

The Water Minister, Melinda Pavey, is due in Broken Hill this month and has been invited to schedule a meeting here to discuss the government’s Water Savings Plans.

Ms Pavey has yet to explain why the “stakeholder” meetings are being held in Bourke and Deniliquin. The meetings are closed to the public.

