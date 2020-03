Arboretum art

Sculptor Robbie Rowlands with one of his sculptures, 'Diviner' which is now located in the Riddiford Arboretum. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Two sculptures that were a year in the making have been installed at the Riddiford Arboretum.

Sculptor and photographer Robbie Rowlands has been travelling to and from the city for the past year to develop his sculptures.

Robbie created the two sculptural works for the Riddiford Arboretum, commissioned by City Council and funded through Create NSW.

