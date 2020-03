Wilcannia’s wet, next stop Menindee Lakes

Fantastic rainfall and flowing rivers have brought some much-needed water to the Far West and surrounding regions, with Wilcannia now enjoying the Darling/Baaka's flows and Menindee expecting to see it within the next couple of weeks. This week's rain was so good that Marrapina Station (pictured) became its own little island, with Nuntherungie Creek flowing with water. PICTURE: Katrinna Weston

By Callum Marshall

A flowing Darling/Baaka has finally made its way to Wilcannia with locals watching eagerly as water came into town yesterday while Menindee gears up for the river’s water to reach them soon.

Early yesterday morning news came through that the flowing river had reached Steamers Point, with Wilcannia River Radio’s Anthony Schembri telling the BDT that Wilcannia weir got the water not long after.

“Someone came up to me about 9am and said it was at Steamers Point,” he said.

