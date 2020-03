I’ve got this

Broken Hill Foodland’s David McLeod shows off Australia’s most wanted item this week. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Broken Hill Foodland’s David McLeod shows off Australia’s most wanted item this week. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

Broken Hillites seem undecided as to whether they’re buying into the toilet paper crisis sweeping Australia, but Foodland’s David McLeod has the situation under control.

While Coles and Woolworths’ shelves have been wiped clean of toilet paper at times throughout the week, Broken Hill Foodland still has plenty of stock.

Their sales were up from normal on Wednesday, and Thursday completely exceeded their expectations with people purchasing more, with the multi-value packs the first to go.

Please log in to read the whole article.