Transfer station causing problems

A picture of the new Waste Transfer Station and the obstructing barrier which was sent in by an angry resident. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily McInerney

The new Waste Transfer Station is up and running at the tip but there are some concerns from residents after they found out rubbish will have to be lifted over a barrier.

Councillor Tom Kennedy raised the issue at the last Council meeting.

“If you back your trailer in, the barrier is below your waist - so you have to remove rubbish from your trailer onto the platform and then lift it 4 feet over the barrier into the skip bin.

