‘Immoral’ trade

Anglican Bishop Donald Kirk

By Michael Murphy

The Anglican and Catholic churches have weighed into the water debate, declaring the trading of water for personal gain as “immoral”.

The two bishops covering the Far West released a joint statement yesterday expressing their “deep concern” for local communities, particularly Indigenous Australians who are the “hardest hit by water shortages and dying rivers”.

Catholic Bishop Columba Macbeth Green and Anglican Bishop Donald Kirk acknowledged the “spiritual, moral and ethical dimensions that impact Aboriginal Communities of the river lands”.

