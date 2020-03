Vella stellar in Dog’s day

North’s Jordan Vella snares the catch of the summer (right), and enjoys the moment (above) in Saturday’s grand final. PICTURE: Michael Murphy North’s Jordan Vella snares the catch of the summer (right), and enjoys the moment (above) in Saturday’s grand final. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

All-rounder Jordan Vella pulled off two spectacular catches to give the North Cricket Club the swagger it needed to overpower Central in the BDCL A Grade grand final at the Alma Oval on Saturday.

The Bulldogs bowled out the Magpies for 101, setting up a comfortable four-wicket victory, in the end, securing three cricket premierships in a row for the blue and white.

Both Vella’s catches came at a time when the Magpies were hoping to rebuild after losing three quality bats - Jarred Paull, Tristen Smith and Damon Pettit - for just 44 runs.

