Baaka Cultural Centre begins to take shape

The Option 2 proposed concept design, viewed from the Wilcannia Bridge of the Baaka Cultural Centre. PICTURE: Kaunitz Yeung Architecture The Option 2 proposed concept design, viewed from the Wilcannia Bridge of the Baaka Cultural Centre. PICTURE: Kaunitz Yeung Architecture

By Myles Burt

The concept designs for the Baaka Cultural Centre are edging closer to completion with Wilcannia locals happy with the process.

Project Leader Bob Constantine said feedback from three public design meetings had been good, with most supporting “Option 2”, an integration of a new modern exterior building and the pre-existing Knox and Downs colonial building.

Mr Constantine said the retention of heritage features from the old building had been a key area of interest with Wilcannia locals.

