Waiting for green

The freshwater Australasian Grebe recently spotted in Broken Hill wetlands. PICTURE: Glen Fergus The freshwater Australasian Grebe recently spotted in Broken Hill wetlands. PICTURE: Glen Fergus

By Annette Northey

Wildlife rescue group RRANA say they haven’t yet seen any impact on local wildlife from the recent rains and are holding out for growth of vegetation.

RRANA’s Stephanie Jones said it’s “too soon to tell”, although there have been some emus appearing along the Sydney and Menindee roads.

“There has been a family of emus sighted out near Mount Gipps, which is good to see,” she said.

