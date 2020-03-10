Lakes flow imminent

By Craig Brealey

The river is high and rising at Wilcannia and the flows should reach Menindee within days, according to Water NSW.

Its spokesman, Tony Webber, said yesterday that although some of that water will soak into the dry river bed, continuing rain in the north should ensure that about 200 gigalitres makes it into Lake Wetherell at Menindee.

“It has moved past Wilcannia already so we anticipate that it will reach Menindee by the middle or the end of this week,” Mr Webber said.

Please log in to read the whole article.