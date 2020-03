City pound refuses to accept strays

By Emily McInerney

A call to fund a desexing program for cats has been positively received, but local advocates are now worried it may be too late as stray cats aren’t being taken off the street.

Last year, Taylor Wheeler started a petition to help obtain funding for a desexing program.

Taylor met with Mayor Darriea Turley to talk about her concerns on the impacts cats are having on the city.

Please log in to read the whole article.