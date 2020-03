Ready to lend a hand

BH Stroke Support Group secretary/treasurer Bev Starkey and president Carol Kelland are encouraging anyone seeking support after a stroke to join their group. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The Broken Hill Stroke Support Group is looking for new members and carers who may need support and some social fun.

They meet on the last Friday of the month at the Centre for Community in the ‘green room’ from 11am to noon.

President Carol Kelland said it wasn’t just survivors of stroke but carers who were also welcomed.

