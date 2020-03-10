Water register ‘terrifies’ Nats

By Craig Brealey

The tactics being employed by the NSW Government to delay the establishment of a register of water owners showed how scared it was, MP Helen Dalton said yesterday.

Mrs Dalton’s bill for the register went before parliament on February 27 and the government was obstructing its progress by deliberately wasting parliament’s time, said the Member for Orange.

“Last week, another unrelated bill was introduced and they’re talking it to death,” she said.

Please log in to read the whole article.