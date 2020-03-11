River flowing but blockade still on

Children at play in the flowing water of the Darling/Baaka. PICTURE: Brendan Adams Children at play in the flowing water of the Darling/Baaka. PICTURE: Brendan Adams

By Craig Brealey

The river is flowing in Wilcannia but that will not stop the bridge from being blockaded on Friday, Aboriginal Elder David Bates said yesterday.

Water authorities have said the Darling/Baaka could run for a year; Mr Bates said it must be returned to its natural state.

On Friday, bridge protests will be held in other western river towns and in Parramatta, Brisbane and now Lismore.

