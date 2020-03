Big season ahead for GWS’s Isaac

Isaac Cumming in action for the GWS Giants in their March Community Series clash with the Sydney Swans. PICTURE: Mark Kolbe/AFL Photos Isaac Cumming in action for the GWS Giants in their March Community Series clash with the Sydney Swans. PICTURE: Mark Kolbe/AFL Photos

By Emily Ferguson

Former local Isaac Cumming has put in the hard yards over preseason and is ready to prove he’s worthy of a permanent spot in GWS’s top twenty-two.

In his fourth year as a Giant, Isaac has begun the year in style, taking his game to new heights, literally. In early January he was the centre of a media frenzy surrounding a vertical jump where he outdid Patrick Dangerfield’s (Geelong) 57-inch jump with a 59-inch one.

Now he has shown his on field skills during the Marsh Community Series, featuring in both the Giants’ preseason matches against the Sydney Swans and Richmond Tigers.

Please log in to read the whole article.