Tim Saul, head of NBN local SA and NT is in the city to meet with locals. There will be an informal meeting at 5pm at the Civic Centre tonight before a presentation at 6pm. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Broken Hill is set to be connected to the NBN in May with faster speeds and the reduction of internet blackspots which plague the city.

Tim Saul, head of NBN local SA and NT, is in town to meet with key stakeholders, businesses and community members.

“The NBN is at an exciting time in Broken Hill, we have been building for a couple of months and we will be switching on the network from May,” Mr Saul said.

