Menindee rejoices

Pelicans flocked in high numbers to the Darling River as fresh flows began to fill Lake Wetherell. PICTURE: Graham McCrabb Pelicans flocked in high numbers to the Darling River as fresh flows began to fill Lake Wetherell. PICTURE: Graham McCrabb

By Myles Burt

Fresh flows have reached Menindee where residents were lining up in wait.

Water NSW estimates 230 to 260 gigalitres will reach Lake Wetherell over the coming weeks and months.

It said the inflow estimate translated to about 12 months’ of water supply for the Lower Darling, and more could be on its way.

