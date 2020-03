Swimming for a good cause

The YMCA Laps for Life team (back from left) Emily Hamilton, Martika Harrison, Paddric Attard and Kinza Chun (front left) Carolyn Pettitt, Stephanie Warhurst and Kyara Fisk. Absent: Annabella Harrison, Cheryl Day, Briony Wonson and Elliot Mallon. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson The YMCA Laps for Life team (back from left) Emily Hamilton, Martika Harrison, Paddric Attard and Kinza Chun (front left) Carolyn Pettitt, Stephanie Warhurst and Kyara Fisk. Absent: Annabella Harrison, Cheryl Day, Briony Wonson and Elliot Mallon. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

YMCA staff members are taking to the pool this month to participate in Reach Out’s Laps for Life Challenge, raising funds and awareness for the mental health of young people.

One of the team’s swimmers, Stephanie Warhurst, said after seeing it pop up on her Facebook feed she thought it would be a great thing to do individually.

Stephanie said most of the team were swim school instructors or somehow involved with the Broken Hill Regional Aquatic Centre.

