Claire and Ronald Moore on their wedding day in 1960. PICTURE: Supplied Claire and Ronald Moore on their wedding day in 1960. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily Ferguson

Claire and Ronald Moore were married 60 years ago today and are looking forward to celebrating their diamond jubilee.

It was a pleasant Saturday afternoon in March, 1960 when the couple were joined in matrimony at the Oxide Street Methodist Church.

Claire said she was given away by her father, and wore a white ballerina length wedding gown, embroidered with a braided tulip design on satin.

