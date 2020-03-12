Independent MP challenges government over water plans

By Craig Brealey

Controversial water sharing plans for the lower Darling River will not be audited nor even reviewed for up to 17 years, according to documents released under Freedom of Information laws.

The documents were obtained by Independent NSW MP, Justin Field, who said the NSW Government was breaching the Water Management Act 2000 under which there is a legal requirement for the Natural Resources Commission (NRC) to review a water sharing plan within five years.

Mr Field said the government would therefore be able to “significantly amend” the plan without a report on whether it had even delivered its environmental, economic and social objectives.

