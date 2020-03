Water rush brings Menindee to life

Menindee local Geoff Looney took this shot upstream of Lake Wetherell Outlet earlier this week with residents rejoicing about a flowing Darling/Baaka making it’s way into town. PICTURE: Geoff Looney Menindee local Geoff Looney took this shot upstream of Lake Wetherell Outlet earlier this week with residents rejoicing about a flowing Darling/Baaka making it’s way into town. PICTURE: Geoff Looney

By Callum Marshall

With flows finally making their way into Menindee, residents say they’re starting to see birdlife and tourism return to the town.

With the weir continuing to fill from a flowing Darling/Baaka and WaterNSW now projecting between 250 to 305 gigalitres for Lake Wetherell, there’s a lot of positivity in the township at the moment.

Local Tourism Association President Rob Gregory said more enquiries were starting to come in now that water had returned to the town.

