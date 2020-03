Horseman follows nose to the Hill

Allan ‘Saddletramp’ Carne has set up camp on the outskirts of Broken Hill on his travels through the Far West. PICTURE: Myles Burt Allan ‘Saddletramp’ Carne has set up camp on the outskirts of Broken Hill on his travels through the Far West. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Raised riding horses, stockman Allan ‘Saddletramp’ Carne has made it to Broken Hill on his way through Australia.

Mr Carne said he’d been travelling with his two horses, a ute, a wagon and an RV for the past 15 years and had now ridden down from Queensland into the Snowy Mountains and west to Broken Hill.

He said he doesn’t worry too much about where he goes next and just follows his nose.

