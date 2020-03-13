Bridge shut today

Children in Wilcannia love having the river back and have been going down there every day to play PICTURE Ian Sutton Children in Wilcannia love having the river back and have been going down there every day to play PICTURE Ian Sutton

By Craig Brealey

The blockade of the bridge at Wilcannia and protests elsewhere should show the government that the west was determined to save the Darling/Baaka, said an organiser of today’s protest.

The bridge will be closed to all vehicles from 9.30am (CST) and will stay shut for as long as the people of Wilcannia wanted, said Barry Stone yesterday.

Protests in support of the Darling and Wilcannia will be held elsewhere in the country today, including on Sydney’s northern beaches and in Brisbane.

