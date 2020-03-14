Wilcannia protests

A ceremony was held in the park beside the bridge before the blockade. PICTURE: Craig Brealey A ceremony was held in the park beside the bridge before the blockade. PICTURE: Craig Brealey

By Craig Brealey

In Wilcannia yesterday people camped on the bridge or stood in the shade of the trees beside while at either end traffic was stopped on the Barrier Highway.

Below, the water flowed for the first time in three years but it should have been in flood, they heard.

The vast majority of the flow was siphoned off in Queensland and northern NSW before it even reached the Darling/Baaka.

Please log in to read the whole article.