Radford family creates The Hub

The Fab yard team from Consolidated Fabrication and Engineering after they set up their bar in ‘The Hub’. PICTURE: Emily McInerney The Fab yard team from Consolidated Fabrication and Engineering after they set up their bar in ‘The Hub’. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The St Patrick’s Race Club is launching its new addition to the race day - ‘The Hub’.

St Pat’s spokesman Andrew Schmidt said the hub was the idea of Gary Radford from about 20 years ago.

He said it was worth about $200,000 - all of which has come through in-kind support.

Please log in to read the whole article.