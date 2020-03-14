Green light for St Pat’s

By Callum Marshall

St Pat’s will still be taking place today after a ban on non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people was announced to be starting on Monday in response to coronavirus.

Yesterday, reports emerged that the country’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Brendan Murphy, had advised federal and state governments to cancel all gatherings of more than 500 people in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.

That announcement had the St Pat’s Race Committee worried alongside around 50 volunteers who’d been working tirelessly to get today’s big race event going.

Please log in to read the whole article.