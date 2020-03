Wonder horse

Jensen Baker, holding the trophy named after his father, presents connections of Elect To Rock with the Rocky Baker Memorial Pacing Cup. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Jensen Baker, holding the trophy named after his father, presents connections of Elect To Rock with the Rocky Baker Memorial Pacing Cup. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

Elect to Rock smashed the opposition to win the coveted Rocky Baker Memorial Pacing Cup at the Memorial Oval Paceway last night.

A great crowd turned out for the Harness Racing Club’s Carnival of Cups night and witnessed an exhilarating performance by Elect to Rock in the main event.

Ashleigh Camilleri was sensational in the driver’s seat, steering the five-year-old into the lead early, and then hitting the gas in the last lap for a convincing victory.

