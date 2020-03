Thrills and spills at St Patrick’s

Jockey Madison Lloyd hugs her ride Temper’s Flare after winning race five. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Jockey Madison Lloyd hugs her ride Temper’s Flare after winning race five. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

Punters witnessed a race and track record in the Outback Cup on Saturday, but the 55th annual St Patrick’s meeting belonged to trainer Nathan Hobson and jockey Madison Lloyd, who teamed up to win five out of the eight races.

It was a superb effort for the Swan Hill-based team Hobson, which won races two, three, five, seven and eight - the Outback Sprint.

Cranbourne jockey Rhonda Mangan rode the David Jolly-trained Fulton Street to perfection to win race six - the Outback Cup - by five lengths, clocking up the new race and track record.

