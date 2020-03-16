Horse racing gods smile on jockey

By Michael Murphy

Outback Cup-winning jockey Rhonda Mangan was on a high after a track record-breaking win on Fulton Street at the 55th annual St Patrick’s race meeting on Saturday.

The 45-year-old hoop steered the David Jolly-trained horse to a convincing victory, outclassing Cooee March by five lengths in the $24,500 feature event.

Mangan was counting her blessings after the victory. She only picked up the ride earlier in the morning after another jockey pulled out, reportedly not willing to jump on a plane and risk catching the coronavirus sweeping the world.

