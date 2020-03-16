Team Hobson wins the day

Leading jockey Madison Lloyd and leading trainer Nathan Hobson. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Leading jockey Madison Lloyd and leading trainer Nathan Hobson. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

Trainer Nathan Hobson and his team hit the finish line in the most races at St Patrick’s on Saturday with an impressive five-out-of-eight scorecard.

Hobson’s third-year apprentice Madison Lloyd rode all five winners, in a superb performance that included the $20,000 Outback Sprint, the last race of the day.

Swan-Hill based Hobson has been travelling to the Silver City from Victoria since 2016 - the year he also won the Outback Cup.

