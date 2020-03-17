Bruce gears up for rally in style

Broken Hill Veteran and Vintage Car Club founder Bruce Lord with his prized 1940 Chrysler Plymouth. PICTURE: Myles Burt Broken Hill Veteran and Vintage Car Club founder Bruce Lord with his prized 1940 Chrysler Plymouth. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Bruce Lord has taken his 1940 Chrysler Plymouth on a spin around town in the lead-up to the 50th Anniversary Bushman’s Rally.

Mr Lord founded the Broken Hill Veteran and Vintage Car Club, alongside Hank Hughes, in June 1971.

He has seen an array of cars and helped out with the club’s largest rally in 1998 when Zinc Lakes hosted 273 cars from around the country and a dinner was held at the Civic Centre.

