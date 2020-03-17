Coronavirus plays havoc with Hillites' travel plans

By Emily McInerney

Helloworld Broken Hill has been inundated with cancellations of holidays after the announcement of mandatory self-quarantine after any overseas trips.

Manager Cheryl Cuy said she and her staff were working around the clock to get refunds for locals.

If you’re travelling or returning to Australia, you’ll now be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

