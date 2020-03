Stone’s takes Coronavirus precautions

Stone's on Argent owner Dylan Stone has measures in place to look after his customers and staff.

By Emily McInerney

A local cafe has started to prepare for a potential outbreak of COVID-19 by reducing their menu and preparing frozen meals.

“Stone’s on Argent” has taken a number of steps both externally and internally to promote and advance food and health safety.

“We are ensuring additional sanitation practices are followed, and potential contagion risks are minimised or eliminated,” owner Dylan Stone said.

