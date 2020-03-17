Museum needs volunteers

Sulphide Street Railway and Historical Museum volunteer Bruce Nevill hard at work on the data entry of the museum’s archives. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Sulphide Street Railway and Historical Museum volunteer Bruce Nevill hard at work on the data entry of the museum’s archives. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The Sulphide Street Railway and Historical Museum is in the process of recording data for thousands of items and needs more volunteers to help.

The museum is also looking for someone with medical knowledge to help identify vintage medical objects.

Curator Christine Adams said the role of entering data into the Mosaic Programme only took a few hours a week.

Please log in to read the whole article.