ANZAC Service off

Locals gathered close together during the Afternoon ANZAC DAY Service last year. PICTURE: Myles Burt Locals gathered close together during the Afternoon ANZAC DAY Service last year. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Broken Hill will be without an ANZAC Day service this year due to ongoing COVID19 fears.

RSL South Australia announced yesterday that all its RSL Sub-Branches will cancel their ANZAC Day ceremonies; a decision which directly affects the Broken Hill RSL Sub-Branch.

RSL South Australia said an exception has been made to allow RSL Sub-Branches to hold a Dawn Service for RSL members only at their own discretion.

