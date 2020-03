Local football postponed

South’s Marc Purcell and North’s Jayden Kelly with the TC Gunn Cup ahead of last year’s A Grade Final. AFL Broken Hill have just announced that the upcoming season is to be postponed until May 31, 2020. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling South’s Marc Purcell and North’s Jayden Kelly with the TC Gunn Cup ahead of last year’s A Grade Final. AFL Broken Hill have just announced that the upcoming season is to be postponed until May 31, 2020. PICTURE: Andrew Gosling

By Emily Ferguson

Late yesterday afternoon the AFL announced that all community football associations would be postponed until May 31 2020.

The media release reiterated that the health and wellbeing of fans, players, umpires, officials, partners, volunteers and communities is the AFL’s number one priority.

The decision followed the announcement on Monday to postpone State League football as well as national and state talent programs until the same date.

