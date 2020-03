Borrow books from home

The Broken Hill Library’s Fallon Spangler with some of the eBooks available to loan. PICTURE: Emily McInerney The Broken Hill Library’s Fallon Spangler with some of the eBooks available to loan. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

You can still borrow all your favourite books without having to leave the house; thanks to the range of eBooks available with your free library membership.

Your membership at the Broken Hill Library now provides you access to a wide range of Australian and international authors in eBook and eAudio format.

The library offers two eBook borrowing platforms; Bolinda Borrowbox and Wheelers.

