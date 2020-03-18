Bruce’s big plans

Western Wild Dog Coordinator Bruce Duncan.

By Emily Ferguson

Bruce Duncan has big plans for his extended timeframe of work as the Western Wild Dog Coordinator and is planning to take on some projects that have never been done before.

It was announced late last month that Mr Duncan will remain the Wild Dog Coordinator for a minimum of 14 months after the NSW Government stepped in to fund his work.

When Australian Wool Innovation withdrew its funding for the role in Western NSW late last year, Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW, Adam Marshall, said it was crucial for landholders and pest groups that it be maintained.

