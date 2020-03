We are ready

Far West Local Health District CEO Umit Agis managing his hygiene well with some hand sanitiser at the Community Health Centre yesterday. He’s encouraging the community to continue doing likewise amidst the ongoing COVID-19 situation.PICTURE: Callum Marshall Far West Local Health District CEO Umit Agis managing his hygiene well with some hand sanitiser at the Community Health Centre yesterday. He’s encouraging the community to continue doing likewise amidst the ongoing COVID-19 situation.PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The Far West Local Health District (FWLHD) say they’ve got in place the right plans to deal with COVID-19, while also confirming no positive tests of the virus across the district as of yesterday afternoon.

Speaking to local media yesterday, the FWLHD CEO Umit Agis said they were expecting the virus to reach the Far West at some point and were prepared to scale up their efforts should the need be required.

“We haven’t had any cases to date,” said Mr Agis.

