Southern Cross Care dealing with risk

Southern Cross Care Broken Hill CEO Zoe Tonkin next to some of the key COVID-19 related health signs in the reception of St Anne’s Nursing Home. Visitors to SCC’s home will now be required to sign in when visiting residents and answer a couple of key screening questions. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Southern Cross Care Broken Hill CEO Zoe Tonkin next to some of the key COVID-19 related health signs in the reception of St Anne’s Nursing Home. Visitors to SCC’s home will now be required to sign in when visiting residents and answer a couple of key screening questions. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Southern Cross Care Broken Hill has sought to reassure residents, staff and the community that appropriate measures have been put in place at the local nursing homes to deal with COVID-19.

The message to the community followed an announcement by Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday that new restrictions were being put in place on visiting aged care homes because of the virus.

These included limiting visit times, allowing only two visitors once a day and no large groups, including schools, being allowed to visit.

