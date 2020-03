Get your bike out

The Broken Hill Speedway club is opening the gates to the track this Saturday. PICTURE: Michael Murphy The Broken Hill Speedway club is opening the gates to the track this Saturday. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

This Saturday, the Broken Hill Speedway Club is hosting a free come and try day.

“We will have both tracks open from 10am until 2pm for anyone who is interested in having a go at Motocross or Dirt Track (speedway track on a MX Bike),” club spokeswoman Ali Howse said.

“No fees to pay, no license to buy, open to riders aged four and up, who have never held or held within last two years a Motorcycling Australia licence.”

