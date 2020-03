Groceries mean business

Gourmet Cribtin's Alecia Green with the milk she and her staff need to make coffee and food for their patrons.

By Emily McInerney

A cafe owner is asking people not to judge shoppers because they may be buying goods for their customers.

The Gourmet Cribtin’s Alecia Green said she had to get milk and fresh goods for her cafe yesterday and when she started packing her car, a couple starting filming her.

“Everything we do is normally through the online delivery,” Alecia said.

