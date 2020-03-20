Package lifts Rex

The government has announced a relief package for the aviation industry.

By Myles Burt

Rex Airlines has been saved from collapse after a $715 million relief package was announced for the Australian aviation industry.

Rex Airlines, Broken Hill’s sole passenger service, announced in an open letter to Deputy PM Michael McCormack that the company was in extremely dire consequences due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on regional aviation.

Rex said it was not able to survive the coming six months under the current coronavirus forecast, with only weeks of financial reserves left.

