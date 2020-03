Final siren sounds on tribunal chief

Robin Edgecumbe: “I’m leaving town and taking the footy with me.” PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt Robin Edgecumbe: “I’m leaving town and taking the footy with me.” PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

By Craig Brealey

All football tribunals have to deal with testy players but few outside of Broken Hill would have had one bring a cloven-hoofed animal to a hearing to make a point.

Robin Edgecumbe, the long-serving chairman of the Broken Hill Football League Tribunal, presided on this case and its memory is one of many the man nicknamed “The Hanging Judge” cherishes.

Mr Edgecumbe served on the tribunal for more than 35 years and now on the eve of leaving the city he recalled some “hair-raising and hilarious” hearings at League Headquarters - Jubilee Oval.

Please log in to read the whole article.