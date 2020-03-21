SA Cricket’s Silver Bullet

By Peter Argent

Without a Sheffield Shield triumph since 1995-96 and nearly 10 years since the last one-day victory at Adelaide Oval against Tasmania, it can be easily argued that South Australian cricket and specifically the SA Redbacks are back to square one, in the doldrums.

With any chance of salvaging the 2019-20 campaign lost when they endured a large 182-run round nine loss to Victoria over the March long-weekend, which meant they fell out of the race for a finals berth.

In a tight 2019-20 Sheffield Shield competition, where everyone is chasing down the competition yardstick New South Wales, the Redbacks are at the bottom of the ladder, yet again.

