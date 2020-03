The new pub test

Broken Hill Pub’s Leon Cartledge performs a voluntary temperature check on Nicole Gurney yesterday afternoon. PICTURE: Annette Northey Broken Hill Pub’s Leon Cartledge performs a voluntary temperature check on Nicole Gurney yesterday afternoon. PICTURE: Annette Northey

By Annette Northey

The Broken Hill Pub (BHP) is implementing an unprecedented measure to ensure the safety and well-being of their patrons in the current public health climate.

BHP Venue Manager Leon Cartledge said despite there being no reported confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Broken Hill, the establishment is taking the matter seriously.

“(We are) doing our part to help prevent the spread and also offer the safest entertainment and work environment we can to both our patrons and employees,” he said.

Please log in to read the whole article.