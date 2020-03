Enjoy the food and the space

Junction Hotel manager Grant Williams said there is enough room in their restaurant and outdoor eating areas for patrons. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Every restaurant in Broken Hill is now an exclusive club, especially now with a federal government announcement late yesterday afternoon about restrictions on gatherings in indoor spaces.

Thankfully, for our outback town, we have a lot of space and so do plenty of our restaurants, pubs and clubs.

Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that indoor gatherings of over 100 people would be banned until further notice.

